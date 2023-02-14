Residents of the Downs housing project in Manenberg say that their living conditions have become unbearable because of a stinky pond. According to Nuraan Arendse, 34, the pond, which is opposite her house, has now become a big problem for them.

“Die pond stink gevaarlik,” she complains. “Our homes are full of flies and mosquitoes, I’m talking about big mosquitoes.” Nuraan says that mense from outside the area have started dumping their gemors in the pond.

“We cleaned it last week but the people keep on dumping it at night. The last time someone dumped a dead dog. What if that was a body?” Francis Petersen, 65, adds that the smelly dam is a massive health risk. “A lot of pensioners live here, the pond is very dangerous because of the smell and the flies and stuff.”

Nuraan tells the Daily Voice that the City has never attempted to come out and clean the stinking pond. “We are very upset because the City just made empty promises that they would come and clean the pond. I am sick of this City that says they work for us.” However, Mayco member for Urban Mobility, Rob Quintas, insists the pond was cleaned by its workers last week.