An elderly woman who was parking her car ended up inside the Mugg & Bean in Durbanville. She had apparently stepped on the accelerator instead of the brakes pedal, crashed through the glass doors and landed on the coffee shop’s floor.

Owner Annie Dunthorne says they had just closed the restaurant on Monday at 5pm when the freak accident happened. Fortunately no one was injured. “We had already closed our doors at that time, so there was no one in the shop,” she says. “It was an elderly woman who was trying to park her car but instead of hitting the brakes, she accelerated and then ended up driving through the door.”

“There was not much damage, only the doors, the furniture was just moved back by the impact. “Nobody got hurt. The driver is OK. She was tested and checked by the paramedics. “We kept her warm and she was talking and she was in positive spirits, and she remembered her (phone) number.

“We are just very concerned about her and we have people who are keeping us updated on how she is doing.” When the Daily Voice visited the restaurant on Tuesday, the broken doors were being repaired. “We just have to make sure that everything is fixed and that the place is safe for everyone because there was a lot of glass that was on the floor and tables because of the crash.

“We had to close with wooden boards that night,” adds Annie. A witness recalls the shock on the elderly woman’s face as she sat in her black Kia Rio hatchback. “When I got to the scene, there were a lot of people who were standing outside Mugg & Bean.