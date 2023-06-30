A skelm, who robbed a shop at Watergate Mall in Mitchells Plain and thought he could make a run for it, was too stadig for Metro cops who arrested him moments later. The officers, who were patrolling in the area around 8am on Wednesday, acted vinnig on a tip-off from security guards in the shopping complex.

Metro Police spokesperson Ruth Solomons said the guards made a geraas about several suspects and also managed to share a description of one of them. “The officers set off in pursuit, helped along the way by members of the public who pointed out in which direction the suspects had fled, towards Stock Road in Philippi,” Solomons explained. “One suspect was detained, and officers found him in possession of a firearm without a serial number, 10 rounds of ammunition and three cellphones.”

The 36-year-old didn’t even stry about the items they found on him, Solomons added. “He admitted that two of the phones did not belong to him, and were taken during the robbery,” she said. “The male suspect was arrested on charges of business robbery, possession of prohibited firearm and ammunition and possession of suspected stolen property.”

SAPS spokesperson FC van Wyk has confirmed that Lentegeur police are investigating a case of business robbery. “A 36-year-old male was arrested and found in possession of a firearm,” Van Wyk said. “This follows an incident at a shopping mall on the corner of R300 and AZ Berman, Lentegeur.