The suspect was struck yesterday morning after he and two tjommies targeted the occupants of a white bakkie parked along the N2 highway just before Mew Way.

A dom skelm was shot and wounded after he aimed a fake gun at a traffic cop.

A wakker traffic officer out patrolling on Old Faure Road at around 9am saw the three suspects targeting mense and responded.

Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said that as the officer approached the vehicle, he was confronted by the skelms, one of them pointing a firearm at him.

“With the one suspect now aiming at the official, the officer withdrew his firearm and fired at the suspect, hitting him twice,” Smith said.