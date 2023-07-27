A dom skelm was shot and wounded after he aimed a fake gun at a traffic cop.
The suspect was struck yesterday morning after he and two tjommies targeted the occupants of a white bakkie parked along the N2 highway just before Mew Way.
A wakker traffic officer out patrolling on Old Faure Road at around 9am saw the three suspects targeting mense and responded.
Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said that as the officer approached the vehicle, he was confronted by the skelms, one of them pointing a firearm at him.
“With the one suspect now aiming at the official, the officer withdrew his firearm and fired at the suspect, hitting him twice,” Smith said.
The suspect was shot in the leg and fell to the ground, while his accomplices fled towards the Ikwezi Park informal settlement in Khayelitsha.
Smith said the occupants of the vehicle were unharmed. It was later determined that the suspect had used a fake gun.
“Upon closer inspection, it was discovered the firearm used in the attack was a replica. The suspect will, however, still face several charges, including that of armed robbery,” he added.
Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said the shooting is being investigated by Saps.
“The traffic officer received a rapid response from fellow officers and police members. The suspect was transported to a hospitals.
He said the injured suspect was arrested.