A skelme couple from Grassy Park, notorious for breaking into homes, have finally been busted thanks to a wakker cop who hunted them down. Grassy Park station commander Dawood Laing says the duo were nabbed thanks to a swift reaction by constable Theodore Henry, who probed and recovered stolen goods in less than a day.

Just a month after being appointed as junior detectives commander, the young cop busted the couple as well as the person who bought the stolen goods, after the burglary where the druggies stole mags and a Rottweiler. Laing said: “There was a break-in at a house in Grassy Park on Wednesday morning. The car was in the yard and they jumped over and stole the mags and the people’s dog. “The owner came to the station to report it and later that evening, Henry got information about a couple selling the mags and the dog on the street.”

Laing said the officer rushed to the location but was told that one of the suspects lived in Walters Close. On arrival at the house, he found the skelms and questioned them until they came clean. “They revealed that they sold the mags to a woman in Retreat and the officer took them and went to the buyer’s house,” Laing added.