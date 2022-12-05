A man has allegedly slaughtered his girlfriend whom he had accused of infecting him with a sexually transmitted infection (STI). Tania Maseti, 27, was in the house she rented with her 34-year-old berk when he is alleged to have sliced her from bladder to stomach and then tried to decapitate her on Friday.

It is believed he then stabbed himself and slit his own throat but survived. Maseti, a mom of two young children, was killed the day before she was supposed to throw a party for the couple’s two-year-old daughter. Her brother, Mzwanele Mene, admits that his sister was jolling behind the suspect’s back.

BROTHER: Mzwanele Mene. Picture: Solly Lottering “He is a drug addict and surely when he got high he decided to raise the issue of the drop [the infection]. He confronted her before killing my sister,” Mene claims. “I was not at home at the time but the witnesses said they were drinking with Tania and she told them she was tired and went home which is next door. “And then the suspect arrived home from work and told people there would be a body or two by the end of that day.”

The distraught brother tells the Daily Voice that his sister’s outjie was allegedly seen brandishing a knife. “He went to Tania’s friends and saw the man she cheated with, he had apparently found out,” Mene says. “He said to the guy he wasn’t going to do anything to him.

“Tania’s friend saw him take the knife from his kitchen and when they went to help, he locked the door.” FORBODING: House of murder. Picture: Solly Lottering He says the friends tried to break down the door but couldn’t. “They heard her screaming for help but they couldn’t get inside the house in time.

“When they gained access to the house they found her lying on the floor on her back and noticed that she had big gashes on her lower body and neck,” Mzwanele adds. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirms that Kraaifontein SAPS are investigating a murder case following the death of the vrou in Zandile Street, Bloekombos. “According to reports, the victim and the suspect had an argument before she was stabbed,” Twigg says.