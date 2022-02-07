The lawyer for the Klawer man accused of killing and mutilating the body of a 13-year-old boy for stealing his mangoes claims it was a “cult killing” that had nothing to do with racism or anger.

This was revealed at the Klawer Magistrates’ Court today where Daniel Smit, 56, made his first appearance for the horrific murder of Jerobejin van Wyk.

GONE: Jerobejin van Wyk, 13. Picture: Supplied

The murder sent shockwaves through the farming dorp after it was revealed the man allegedly drove over the child, then cut up his body and dumped his remains in a drain at his house.

HORRIFIC: Teen was mutilated and dumped in drain. Picture: Supplied. Picture: Supplied

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, says Smit did not apply for bail and opted to remain in the mang.

“He is charged with murder, kidnapping, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice. The case has been postponed until 26 April 2022 for further investigation,” he said.

“The accused’s lawyer has indicated that the accused does not intend to apply for bail. If he does apply for bail, the State will oppose the application.”

Outside court, hundreds of residents gathered demanding Smit be handed over to them. Police fired stun grenades to disperse the angry crowd.

BAYING FOR BLOOD: Angry protesters outside Klawer Magistrates’ Court. Picture: Supplied

Meanwhile Smit’s lawyer, Santie Human, handed a written statement to journalists explaining why she is defending him.

She said everyone was entitled to legal representation and that Smit does not have mental health issues, but suffered from “spiritual problems”.

“This case is not about killing someone because you are angry or racial or anything like that. You will not find the normal clues on a murder scene because it was an occult killing,” said Human.

She further stated that he got involved in an occult at 13 years old in Vredendal because he “felt he belonged – part of it”.

“When he was 19, an occult group from Sea Point showed him how to kill with very little blood spilled and to incinerate the body and throw away any remains in the sea. It is about being in control. Part of their rituals.”

It is not clear whether Smit had previously killed anyone.

The lawyer said the cult was about “pure evil” and the “spirit of darkness” which has claimed other missing children as sacrifices.

She said Smit wants to be delivered from “evil spirits” and she has arranged for a well-known spiritual leader in their community, Jan Oosthuizen, to assist.

The accused also asked to be separated from other bandiete in jail.

Wendy Pekeur of the Ubuntu Rural Women and Youth Movement says mom Triesa, 38, fell flou when she heard about the “cult killing” claims.

“She just collapsed hearing this and we took her to the clinic. They did not clarify what cult and we are waiting on information but the residents are very angry,” she says.

“Over 200 of them came to court demanding he be handed over to them. The mom is in a safe house and no funeral arrangements have been made as the DNA tests are to be conducted.”

