The murder trial against Corrine Jackson – accused of killing her girlfriend by attempting to cut her head off – has been assigned a new prosecutor, renewing hopes of justice finally being served. Jackson made a brief appearance at the Mitchells Plain Magistrates’ Court last week where she is facing charges of murder, assault and contravening an interdict.

In addition to this case, Jackson is also facing a separate charge of common assault for that of her new girlfriend’s mother who lives in Vredehoek, reports the Weekend Argus. This matter was on the court roll at the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court. The State is set to prove that she stabbed her estranged 18-year-old girlfriend Nadine Esterhuizen and then attempted to cut her head off at a residence in Colorado Park in Mitchells Plain in September 2017.

Jackson was found locked inside a toilet with two daggers on the day of the murder. During her first bail application in 2017, she claimed she acted in self-defence but was placed on suicide watch inside hospital and was denied bail. In 2018, she was granted R5 000 bail.

The trial was hit with another delay when a new prosecutor was assigned to the case to replace Darren Johnson. The matter has been postponed to May 15 for the new prosecutor to study the docket. The case has been closely watched by the Mitchells Plain Residents Association’s Linda Jones, who supports victims of crime and observes court cases.

Linda said they had faith in the new prosecutor that justice would finally be served for the family who have been waiting nearly five years. “With a new prosecutor taking over the matter, we do have a lot of confidence in him. “I believe that Nadine’s case will finally receive justice after all the delays.”