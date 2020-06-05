The case against two Manenberg moms accused of abandoning their laaities and going on a jolling spree has been delayed again due to a lack of reports from social workers.

This was revealed at the Athlone Magistrates’ Court last week as friends Insaaf Blankenberg and Abigail Samuels returned to court.

The duo caused a stir in Manenberg in April last year as desperate neighbours made a plea for them to come home.

It was revealed that the young moms left their four sons at the home of a neighbour with no nappies and hardly any food, and went jolling with their berks at clubs in Woodstock for more than a week.

Desperate to find the two moms, the neighbours approached Manenberg Police for help and missing persons dockets were opened, while posters were distributed, calling on the public to help find them.

When the duo returned to Manenberg, cops arrested them and charged them with child abandonment.

After their first court appearance, they were released on R1000 bail, which was paid by their boyfriends.

The case was again delayed in October when Abigail failed to attend court proceedings and a warrant for her arrest was issued.

She was rearrested but again released on bail despite objections by Manenberg Police.

During proceedings last week, it was revealed that social workers had not completed a report on Abigail’s son and the case was postponed to 1 April for the completion of the report.

[email protected]