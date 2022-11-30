A young Bishop Lavis boy has stopped attending school after he was allegedly klapped by a teacher for laughing in class. The 12-year-old Greenlands Primary pupil says since the incident in September, he is being bullied by older boys that includes having his head shoved in a toilet.

His angry dad Andrew Cupido, 46, says he went to the school but says nothing was done about it. “He said he was assaulted for laughing and that warranted the teacher to walk into a class she was not even supposed to be in and slap my son,” Andrew says. “The class teacher called me and told me that my son was assaulted.

“I went to the principal and all I heard was that she was going to sort it out and that has not yet happened.” The father adds: “I believe that the teacher is now sending Grade 7 learners to terrorise my son. This has happened since September. “He came home with a torn uniform from the struggle with the older boys, and the last straw was when they put his head in the toilet and they wanted to flush it.”

SITE: Greenlands Primary The dad is now keeping his son at home to keep him safe. “He only goes there to write but he doesn’t stay long. He is traumatised and so are we.” Andrew says he went to the principal several times.

“She told me many times that she is going to fix this but she has not. “I decided to go to the police and lay a charge against the teacher and keep reporting to the investigating officer about the other things that happened. “The female teacher keeps insulting and threatening my child and no one can help me with this,” he adds.

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says it is untrue that “nothing has happened” with this case. “The alleged assault occurred on 23 September and was reported to the WCED,” she explains. “The principal followed the relevant procedures and an investigation by employee relations was instituted.

“In the interim, the learner was referred to the school psychologist,” Hammond adds. “The learner was also removed from the educator’s class. The learner is at present in another educator’s class. “The learner is accompanied to his classroom daily [morning] by the principal.