After nearly three years of attending the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court for their son’s murder case, the parents of Chad Basson say they can breathe again. This comes after the case was finally moved to the Cape Town Regional Court.

The 19-year-old was shot dead in a drive-by shooting innie Plain in 2018. He died a hero after he threw himself in front of a group of friends when a volley of shots were fired. HAPPY: Parents Cornelius and Dawn Basson. Residents believed Chad and his pelle, who had been attending a 21st birthday at the time, might have been mistaken for gangsters. The suspect fled the scene but Chad’s parents Cornelius and Dawn made it their mission to seek justice for their slain son as well as find those responsible for his death.

They managed to trace the alleged shooter, Jeffrey ‘Percy’ Afrika, who had fled to Port Elizabeth. After two years, Afrika was arrested with the help of the SAPS Anti-Gang Unit’s detective-sergeant Bradley Schuurman. Afrika faces various charges including murder, attempted murder, and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

He pleaded not guilty to all the charges. Last year, Cornelius received the national Order of Mendi for Bravery for Chad from President Cyril Ramaphosa. On Tuesday, the pa said he was happy the saak is finally coming to a head: “We are happy and pray for a quick conclusion.”