The murder case of slain Mitchells Plain teen Zanton Basson will soon be heading to trial. The 17-year-old Rocklands High School learner died in November after he was stabbed in the chest by his 22-year-old friend Micarlo Grove.

The two were walking in Westgate Mall where Grove is understood to have stabbed Zanton after scolding him for being rude to an older person. Grove made a brief appearance in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court on Friday where he faces a charge of murder. He was previously granted bail of R5 000 in March and instructed to not make contact with the family of the deceased, or any of the witnesses, as well as being prohibited from entering Mitchells Plain. Grove’s legal counsel also previously indicated that he is a patient at Hangberg Dreams in Hout Bay, where he is receiving rehabilitation for a stress disorder.

Now, the investigation into Zanton’s death is completed and will soon be heading to the Regional Court. However, no date has yet been set as the matter was postponed to September 12 for a regional date. Outside court on Friday, the Basson family said it is somewhat bittersweet as it is a day before Zanton’s 18th birthday. Zanton’s ouma Glynis said that she is happy that the wheels of justice are slowly turning, following all the postponements in the matter.

“Today for my birthday I feel that I got some satisfaction that something is happening and that it is going to the regional court,” she said. RECEIVING TREATMENT: Micarlo Grove “The detective assured us that they are just going to get a date, the dockets, everything is in.” The hartseer ouma once again insisted that they don’t want controversial Magistrate Mary Jwacu to be the presiding officer.