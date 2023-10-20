A Heideveld mother has been left heartbroken after the man accused of killing her teenage son was sentenced to just five years innie mang. Rene Reynolds, 53, says after waiting nearly four years for justice for her son, Ronaldinho, she was left disappointed by the Wynberg Regional Court this week.

The 15-year-old boy was last seen alive by his mother on October 20, 2019 when he left home to sell pigeons in Gugulethu to help his mother put food on the table that evening. DISSATISFIED: Rene Reynolds, 53. However, she got word that he was found on the railway tracks with multiple stab wounds and she rushed to be by his side as he took his last breath. The suspect was identified as Vuyisile “Sparky” Mba and cops searched for him for nearly a year as he had gone on the run.

He was arrested in August 2020 but granted bail at the Athlone Magistrate’s Court. Mba went on the run again but was busted by Manenberg cops in June 2019. Rene says the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed to her that the charge had changed to culpable homicide as Mba claimed he took out his knife in self defence and he was sentenced to five years.

“I want justice for my child and I need help from the community,” the hartseer ma said. “I don’t think it is right that he gets five years and I am not satisfied with the sentence. “He [Mba] will only get three years in prison and they said the last two years will be buite straf and I will never get my child back.”