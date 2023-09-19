Tears flowed at the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday as the family of slain Hanover Park teen Talia Morris came face to face with her alleged killer. It was also revealed that suspected gunman Mustakeem “Kiemie Ghetto” Kader, 26, faces several other charges relating to shootings across the Cape Flats.

The popular 17-year-old Talia, who was known as “The Fashionista of Hanover Park”, was shot on August 4 while walking home through Solent Court. At the time, shocked residents explained that the pretty meisie was struck in the hip by a stray bullet. Mense rushed to her aid as they heard her blood-curdling screams, while she crawled up a flight of stairs trying to escape the skote.

But they were forced to retreat into their homes as gunmen continued to fire. It is believed that the bullet travelled through Talia’s abdomen, and caused internal damage. She was declared dead hours later as her 66-year-old aunt sat by her side at Heideveld Emergency Centre.

‘WANT JUSTICE FOR TALIA’: Constance Dirk, Maxwell Masothela and Patricia Masithela. Picture: Mahira Duval During court proceedings, Kader said he would not be applying for bail as the State prosecutor revealed he is already facing an attempted murder trial at the Wynberg Regional Court as well as a pointing of a firearm case at the Athlone Magistrate’s Court. He had been out on bail at the time when Talia was killed. The case was postponed to January 18 for further investigations.