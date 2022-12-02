A Mitchells Plain teenager had a premonition that he was going to die. His last post on Facebook suggested that he anticipated his death, just 11 hours before he was gunned down metres away from his Beacon Valley home.

Shakeel Adonis, 17, has been described as a sweet boy who never participated in gangsterism or crime. On Wednesday evening he was shot at point-blank range by unknown skollies. GRUESOME: The dead body of Shakeel on the street His hartseer ouma Gaironesa Adonis, 69, tells the Daily Voice that the family have no idea why anyone would harm Shakeel.

“He was a child who would go out to the shop and then come home,” she explains. “He would play on his phone and also do TikTok videos. He was a good boy who knew the curfew. “On the day he was murdered he said he was going to visit his friend and while walking up the road he was attacked.”

GRIPPING: Onlookers at scene. Picture supplied Gaironesa says after the suspects shot the teen, they jumped into a car and sped off. “He was shot in the face, stomach and I think in the bladder. “I’m very sad about this. It has not yet [sunk in]. Eleven hours before he was murdered he shared a post on Facebook which read: ‘Not scared to die I got somebody on the other side waiting on me’,” the grandmother says.

“We recently visited his grandpa’s grave and I think that is who he was thinking about and now he is with him.” Shakeel’s Facebook post Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg says the motive for the attack is unknown. “Mitchells Plain police registered a murder case following a shooting incident Wednesday evening at about 8.15pm on the corner of Cricket and Rugby streets, Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain, where a 17-year-old male was shot and fatally wounded,” Twigg confirms.

“Police attended the crime scene where they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. “The suspects are yet to be arrested.”