Hundreds of Beacon Valley residents came out to celebrate the life of Naeema Marshal who was violently shot and killed a week ago. According to the 14-year-old’s family, the 15-year-old suspect allegedly told Naeema that he smaaks her, but she said she wasn’t interested.

He allegedly followed her to her aunt’s home in Eerste River, where she was visiting, and he shot her in the head. Naeema Marshal, 14, was visiting family when she was killed. Picture supplied Her mother Fadeema, 45, tells the Daily Voice that she takes it one day at a time to try and cope with the loss. “I know that our time is put out for us, so I can sort of say that I was prepared. I am also so thankful for everything the community has done, she was really loved,” Fadeema says.

Naeema’s netball manager Bahiyya Leonard, from Wanderers United Netball and Football NPO, says the teen was a gem of a player. “She played goal defence and goal shooter and that’s exactly how she was, she would always be there for her team, stand ready for them, we really miss her so much already. “The team wanted to host something on Monday already because here we are like a family but then we decided to do it today, when she was supposed to play a match and what better place than her home ground,” Leonard says.