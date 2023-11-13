The mother of slain Taireece Williams has been dealt another blow after thugs hit her youngest son in the head with bricks as they tried to rob him of his bicycle. Jaden van Wyk, 13, is currently in a critical condition in hospital after his skull was fractured during the botched robbery.

Saturday’s incident in Sneeukop Road, Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain, comes less than a month after the men accused of murdering his older brother Taireece were told that charges against them have provisionally been withdrawn at the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court due to further investigation. The 19-year-old Taireece was murdered in April while playing football in Piketberg Street, Tafelsig. MURDERED: Son Taireece. Picture Supplied He had been shot, stabbed and pelted with bricks.

The brothers’ mom, Bonita van Wyk, says she has lost all faith in the justice system and feels like she will be wasting her time making a case for Jayden’s incident. The broken mom tells the Daily Voice: “I don’t know what to say and do. All of these things happening after each other – I can’t handle this, it’s too much.” Bonita says she was at work when she received the call and immediately rushed to Jaden’s hospital bed.

She adds: “Again I am going to say, if my kids were involved with the wrong things, I would understand. “But just like Taireece, Jaden isn’t someone for trouble. “They wanted to rob him but I can’t understand why they did that, they didn’t even take what they wanted!”

TRAUMA: Bonita van Wyk. Picture: Tracy-Lynn Ruiters Jaden’s aunt, crime fighter Veranique “Benji” Williams, says she’s trying to convince her sister to open a case. Benji, deputy chair of the Michells Plain CPF says: “Yes, the justice system might have failed her here, but God is the ultimate judge and while He is still fighting, she should also. “My sister I know is not handling it well at all, she hasn’t been sleeping and was up crying the whole night.