A Manenberg family is grieving after a young scrap collector was beaten to death by skollies who were allegedly extorting him as he tried to earn an income for his family. Tears flowed in Tambo Village as the family of Brandon Stoffberg, 28, surrounded his lifeless body after he was beaten with a wooden pole by a member of the Hard Livings gang on Monday night.

His hartseer father, Colin, 63, says: “Brandon did odd jobs but mostly collected scrap like blikkies to get money to help us in the house. “I am a pensioner and his mother, Vanessa, is unemployed. We heard that the gangsters were taxing him but Brandon never complained.” He says shortly after 6pm on Monday, the family was called by neighbours after Brandon was seen lying on a veldjie along Silverstream Street.

HARTSEER: Brandon’s parents Vanessa and Colin “He was lying on his back and he wasn’t moving. “His mother called his name and he didn’t respond and we realised he was dead. “We were told at the scene that he was on his way home when the gangster approached him and said he must pay his tax.

“When he said he did not have money, he hit Brandon over the neck with a pole and he died on the spot.” Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, confirms the case and says: “The circumstances surrounding the death of a male yesterday on the corner of Silverstream and Touwsberg street are under investigation. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by paramedics.