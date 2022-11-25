Tears flowed in Strandfontein yesterday as slain mom Melissa Julius was laid to rest after the discovery of her body weeks after she had gone missing. Mourners gathered at Strandfontein Baptist Church to say their farewells to the 30-year-old mom who was found strangled to death and dumped in a bush.

Melissa was last seen on October 16 after visiting her sister Janine Pareira, who raised the alarm and conducted searches. Melissa’s photograph appeared in the Daily Voice amid a plea for information by her family, but Janine said that when no information came to light the family continued to search. Melissa Julius was finally laid to rest. On November 1, her body was discovered in the thick bushes nearby. On arrival, her family found her takkie near the scene and saw that a belt was tied around her neck.

Due to the advanced decomposition, the family had to wait on DNA tests before her body was released. With the help of Pastor Oscar Bougardt of Calvary Family Funeral and Undertakers who assisted with providing a white coffin, hearse and care of her body, the family were finally able to lay her to rest at Klip Road Cemetery on Thursday. "I saw the story in the Daily Voice and offered to help the family. This is a very tragic death and the family is still very traumatised," said Bougardt.