The parents of a young mother from Lost City, who was beaten to death with a beer bottle, say that they are frustrated as there has been no progress in their daughter’s murder case. Lakecia Martinus,18, died instantly after her 23-year-old boyfriend Austin du Plessis allegedly hit her on the head with a full beer bottle during an argument at his house in Tafelberg Street, Tafelsig.

Du Plessis, who was arrested in December 2022, made his third appearance in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court yesterday. His previous appearances were brief because he lacked legal representation, however, his latest appearance did not differ because the bail application was once more postponed until April 19, for further investigation. Lakecia’s dad Russel Martinus says that they are unhappy as nothing has happened with the case.

“Daar is nog niks aan die saak gedoen nie,” he says. “Every time he just appears and then they deny him bail, but we want this thing to get some form of direction.” Du Plessis, who has a one-year-old son with Lakecia, will remain at Pollsmoor Prison until his next hearing.