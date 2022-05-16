Family, friends and police officers gathered at the Life Church in Sea Point on Friday to honour the memory of Constable Donay Phillips who was killed at the New Somerset Hospital. Phillips died from a gunshot wound to the head last Sunday after taking a 35-year-old suspect to the hospital for medical attention.

He was one of three victims who was allegedly shot by patient Jean-Paul Malgas, 40. Shane Phillips said his younger brother had a lot to live for and just two months ago, got engaged to be married, reports the Weekend Argus. “He was very proud to be a policeman and absolutely loved his job. It was fitting that one would want to say that it was his calling,” he said.

“On one of his WhatsApp posts, which had a picture of the police star, his caption read ‘To some, this is just a star; to others it is a family crest’. “I think that summed up everything beautifully. These last few years were some of Donay’s happiest moments and a big part of that was his engagement to the love of his life in March this year. “Given his passion for sport, I remember how proud he was when he got the opportunity to escort the Springboks to the Cape Town Stadium. I will dearly miss him,” said Shane.

TRIBUTE: Chief Thembisile Patekile lays a wreath Colleague, Sergeant Bongani Mbopa, said Phillips was punctual, humble and respectful. “For the little time that I got to know him, he became more than just a partner. He became my friend because we had such an amazing understanding. “If you have anyone that you work with and have the same level of understanding, it makes the job easy for you.”