Hanover Park’s very own ‘John Wick’ was allegedly killed by a tjommie. Suleiman “Boytjie” Isaacs, an alleged member of the notorious Dollar Kids gang, was gunned down in Lugano Court on September 16.

Boytjie’s death came two weeks after he was released from prison on a murder charge he had been facing in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court. The case was removed from the court roll. ACCUSED: Fellow ‘skollie’ Samir “Nana” Arendze. Picture supplied He had been accused of stabbing 21-year-old Tyrese Abrahams to death in January. Boytjie earned the nickname of the assassin character from the Hollywood fliek of the same name, for his reputation for being a fearless killer.

At the time of his death, police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed that a case of murder was under investigation. Now, a week-and-a-half later, several suspects have been arrested but Boytjie’s alleged killer, Samir “Nana” Arendze, is facing charges of murder and attempted murder. It is alleged that Arendze gave himself up after he was sought by cops.

He made a brief appearance in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court yesterday. However, the case was postponed to October 2 for further bail information. According to Daily Voice sources, Arendze and Boytjie were kop tjommies and belonged to the same gang. The source says that the two were behind the murder of 18-year-old Jade Moodely in December last year.

“Hulle het aan een gang behoort, Dollar kids [Americans] hulle het saam moorde gedoen al die tyd.” The source claims that Boytjie allegedly cut ties with the gang, and this cost him his life. “When Boytjie came out, he changed and belonged to the Inglourious Basterds [IGBs]. He knew his people would kill him.”