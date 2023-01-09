The three family members who were brutally killed at their Bishop Lavis home during the festive season were laid to rest over the weekend. Hundreds of mourners gathered at a packed Sarepta Civic in Kuils River on Saturday to pay their final respects to Elmoline Kemp, 46, her 13-year-old son Peter, and her sister Shireen Isaacs, 54.

‘BEST BEHAVED’: Peter Kemp, 13 Last month, the Daily Voice reported that the trio were found murdered in the backyard of their Nooitgedacht home in Marlin Way. According to reports, their bodies were discovered next to a mattress covered in blood, with the teen on his back and the women lying face down. Bishop Lavis CPF deputy chairperson Amanda Davids said the community is still in shock: “The funeral was very sad. They were loved by all.

“Nooitgedacht is a quiet, close-knit community and the murder of this family is hard to come to terms with,” At the funeral, Olivia Isaacs read a letter of condolence on behalf of Samantha Swarts, who was Peter’s Grade 7 teacher at St Augustine’s Primary. MURDERED: Shireen Isaacs, 54 “I knew Peter since he was in Grade 5, he was always the best behaved learner. He stood out academically, he stood out for his beautiful manners and respect.”

The letter went on to say: “My heart is broken that Peter is no longer here, but I know he is exactly where he is supposed to be, safe in the arms of Jesus.” RESPECTS PAID: Elmoline Kemp Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirmed that an 18-year-old suspect has already appeared in court for the triple homicide. “An 18-year-old male was arrested and appeared in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murder.”