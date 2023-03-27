The family of a man, whose body was found lying under a bath in a field at Siqalo Informal Settlement, are searching for answers. According to a relative, Elton Horn’s face was so badly bashed that he didn’t have eyelids left.

“His eyes were wide open and when we went closer we noticed it’s because he didn’t have eyelids, there was even a trail of blood leading to the scene, like they dragged his body to where they dumped it,” his aunt tells the Daily Voice. “They hit him with so much force, why?” FOUND DEAD: Father Elton Horn, 32. The aunt, who asked to remain anonymous out of fear of victimisation, says the 32-year-old father’s bruised body was discovered by a passer-by who informed the family.

“It still didn’t sink in and what’s strange is that he left his two dogs at home,” she says. “Those dogs went with him everywhere but on Friday when he left the house he also left the dogs.” The aunt says her nephew was a quiet person. “He was either working odd jobs on the farm or visiting his sister, he never mixed with the wrong people because he lived for his 10-year-old daughter.”

She says the family is praying for the killers to be brought to book. “We may not know what happened and while we are looking for answers, I pray that God’s mighty hand falls on those responsible for his vicious death.” CURIOUS: Mense at the Siqalo informal settlement scene. Pictures: Leon Knipe Elton’s older sister, Carmen Horn, 37, says: “He used to pop in here regularly. He was a good person, whenever he made a few rands on the farm, he would share with me.”

“We would see each other almost every day, because I needed to walk past his place on my way to work. “I still see him standing around the fire with the two dogs watching over me.” She says the last time she saw her baby brother was on Monday evening when he popped in for a cup of coffee.

“We chatted and he was laying on the bench. I remember telling him he needs to get a permanent job and he agreed. He said goodnight, I didn’t know that would be the last goodnight.” Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie confirms: “Philippi Saps opened a murder investigation into the death of a 30-year-old man whose body was found by passers-by in an open field situated at Siqalo informal Settlement in Philippi. “Police were dispatched to the scene on Saturday at about 2pm and found the body with what seemed to be multiple assault injuries to the body.