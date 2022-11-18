A Lavender Hill skollie has been sentenced to 48 years in the mang for the murder of six-year-old Nathalia Pienaar. Three years after the tragic shooting, Enrique Williams was sentenced on multiple charges in the Western Cape High Court this week.

Nathalia was shot while playing with a skipping rope in front of her home in August 2019. She was struck in the head and later died at Red Cross Hospital. Police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala says SAPS management have welcomed the hefty sentence handed down by the court: “Williams was sentenced to 48 years imprisonment for the murder of a six-year-old girl in August 2019. “The deceased was playing in front of her home in Grindle Avenue, Lavender Hill when she was shot in the forehead in what was supposed to be a hit on her uncle.

“She was rushed to a medical facility but unfortunately succumbed to her wounds. “The 23-year-old accused was arrested along with two other suspects who were later acquitted.” JUSTICE: The Cape High Court Gwala says following a comprehensive investigation by detective sergeant Marc Lucas of Steenberg SAPS, Williams was convicted on four counts and sentenced to 25 years behind bars for murder, 12 years for attempted murder, eight years for illegal possession of a semi-automatic firearm and three years for illegal possession of ammunition.