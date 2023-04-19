An alleged gun-toting skelm was nabbed by Gugulethu cops as he opened fire in an attempt to escape. The dramatic chase, on the corner of Govan Mbeki Drive and Duinefontein Road on Monday afternoon, saw curious motorists stop to see what was happening after gunshots rang out.

According to an eyewitness, he got a skrik when he heard skote klapping while driving over the bridge from Gugulethu. “I was riding over the bridge and I heard a gunshot and saw the policeman chasing a guy,” says the man. MANG TOE: Gugulethu man arrested on Monday. Pictures: Leon Knipe “I got out of my van and another gunshot went off and the police continued to chase him.

“The police officer caught him and then a lot of police from various directions came and he had a gun on him. “They handcuffed him and put him in the van and what I could understand is that they were looking for him as he was busy robbing the people in the area with this gun.” The witness says the skelm fired two shots but it did not appear that any officers were hurt.