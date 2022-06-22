A young Cape Flats filmmaker says his talent has saved the lives of scores of young men from his community. Bongani Tulani, from Philippi, employs locals to work on and even star in his movie.

In 2013, the 25 year old wrote a film called Amakhubalo – The Return, but couldn’t finish it due to his studies and a lack of resources. In 2017 and 2018 he studied video and digital filming as well as editing at City Varsity and has a small studio in his home. He tells the Daily Voice that even though he is sukkeling to complete his film, he is proud of the positive change he has brought to his community.

“When I approached the gangsters and told them about the film I am busy with, they wanted to be part of this project and actually changed their lives from being on street corners to joining me in the studio, and they are also doing filming and learning editing skills,” he says. “The film is set around black magic. We are trying to showcase the reality of black magic because most of the people protect themselves with witchcraft. Now it is time to show the world that not only a gun can protect you.” TALENT: Bongani in home studio Reformed gangster Vumile “Vumza” Mungeka, 46, plays the role of a policeman and says: “For six years, I was part of a gang, fortunately I was never arrested and I think this is because of Bongani, who took me under his wing and included me in his film project.

“I now play the role of a policeman who encourages the youth to live and do right, it’s a major change from the life I lived.” Bongani says his main aim is to complete and release his film by January. “I have the skills and ability to shoot and edit but I struggle with the resources because I don’t have anything else besides my Nikon P950 digital camera I used for filming in my tiny home studio.