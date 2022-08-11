Delft shop owners say they are being threatened on a daily basis by skollies who are demanding protection money while two stores were robbed on Tuesday afternoon. Speaking to the Daily Voice anonymously, a 46-year-old shop owner said gangsters demand up to R10 000 a month and if they refuse to pay, they face being robbed or attacked.

He says both foreigners and South African shop owners are being targeted. “They have been coming to the shops for the last four months or so and they tell us to pay them protection money which makes things even harder for us. “(On Tuesday), they robbed two shops right there on the main road because the guys did not want to pay the taxes.

“They even robbed a cigarette van at the one store so the guy did not have any stock at his shop in Bergroos Road.” The shop owner said he has been doing business in the area for five years and a few shop employees have been attacked in the last few months. “We cannot go on like this because we are not getting any help from the police and most of the time the people do not even bother reporting it because they know nothing will happen.

“One of my employees was attacked when she was locking up the shop one night but luckily she was not hurt too badly because a car drove past and hooted.” According to Delft CPF chairperson Charles George, a number of shops have been robbed. WORRY: Charles George “I do not know what is going on here in the area because almost every day you hear of shops being robbed and sometimes a lot of shops in the same road all a few hours away from each other.”