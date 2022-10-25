Grassy Park cops have warned e-hailing drivers to be on the lookout for skollies who are targeting them to gain rank as they attack, rob and hijack unsuspecting drivers making trips or doing deliveries. This was revealed as a member of the Six Bobs gang was arrested after he was caught in possession of a stolen delivery bike on Friday.

According to a representative of Fleet Shield, they received an alert of a stolen motorbike that was moving in Pelican Park shortly after 8am on Friday and went to investigate. The company says representatives met with the owner of the house, who told them someone had asked him to store the bike. RETRIEVED: Stolen motorcycle Grassy Park police were called and with the help of informants, traced the ou who brought the bike. It was later determined that it had been hijacked the previous day in Philippi.

Station commander Dawood Laing confirms the arrest and says the dief is one of many Six Bobs skelms busted recently for hijackings and possession of stolen motor vehicles. “This is mos their new thing now, to get rank and kwaai standing in the kamp [gang],” he explains. “They are using the e-hailing services under false pretences and use a woman to book the trips. When the driver arrives, another person gets in the vehicle very slowly and then the next minute, all the skollies pounce.