A family in Kraaifontein say they are living in fear after skollies came to smash their home. The family says the council house in Dahlia Street in Scottsville was previously occupied by a gangster who has since moved out.

Mom Yolanda Jacobs says that on Friday morning, they awoke to the sounds of glass breaking as skollies pelted their home with klippe. The windows of three homes were damaged. “We are having sleepless nights as they have threatened to come back,” she said. “My grandchild is only three weeks old and my eight-year-old child is having nightmares.

“A year ago a teenager and his mother stayed here but I told her to move, because I could see he was trouble and it is him that the gangsters are looking for. “On Friday morning between 3am and 4am, they came to throw stones, it fell like rain and we were too scared to look outside. FAM: Geroldine, Yolanda “The police came and I opened a case. I want the police to come see the damage and speak to the gangsters but the detective on the case is currently on leave.