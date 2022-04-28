A family who were busy putting out a fire at their home was robbed by a gang of armed thugs in Delft.

The blaze broke out at a garage in the Holst Street home in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Residents heard a man in boxer shorts calling for water.

Bukiwe Momoza, 39, says: “The storage room (garage) that is attached to the main house was burning.

“There were four other men who we didn’t know and also a few neighbours.

“We pushed the car that was parked in front of the house outside the yard.”

She tells the Daily Voice the fire truck arrived and extinguished the fire.

“The neighbours had left at that time, we thought we should at least try to close the burnt room so that the people looking for scrap would not come and search while we are sleeping.”

She says suddenly 13 men approached.

Bukiwe says all she saw was a gun and she decided to run into the house.

“We recognised the few that were in the yard trying to put the fire out with us.

“They only managed to get the car battery from the vehicle parked outside.

“Now that there was this robbery, we are convinced that the skollies started the fire to gain access into the storage room.

“We kept a fridge, couches, TV and sound system in there.

“There was a young pit bull which was stolen two weeks before this incident.

“I think maybe they burned the (wooden) door so they could get all the furniture out after they stole the puppy.”

The City’s Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, says: “The garage was severely affected by the fire and a structural engineer was requested.

NO INJURIES REPORTED: Jermaine Carelse

“No injuries were reported. The fire was extinguished at 3.26am and the cause is unknown.”

