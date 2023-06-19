A group of Grassy Park cops are lucky to be alive after coming under attack by two skollies, who fired multiple skote at them. Station commander Dawood Laing said officers had been following up on information about a man who was killed on Wednesday night when they were shot at.

“There was a drive-by shooting in Parkers Walk where a man, affiliated with one of the gangs, was killed. The information received was that the shooters were driving in a white VW Polo driven by members of the Six Bobs gang,” Laing explained. He said less than an hour after the shooting, officers received a tip-off that the vehicle was spotted along 7th Avenue in Lotus River and proceeded to search the area. The skollies spat when they saw the police vehicle, Laing added.

“The officers chased after them and that is when they fired multiple shots at the vehicle, hitting it several times. The officers were forced to retreat due to the amount of shots and ended up reversing into a wall.” CAME UNDER FIRE: Grassy Park officers He said the officers were unharmed, but is concerned that the brazen attack shows that skollies do not fear the justice system. “The officers were thankfully not harmed in any way but this is the same gang who also killed one of our officers. Shootings like this show that the criminals do not fear being convicted by the courts and carry out these brazen attacks.