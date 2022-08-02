A landmark judgement by a full bench of judges at the Western Cape High Court will see a group of skollies from Hanover Park go on trial at the Pollsmoor Prison Circuit Court. This follows a failed application by an alleged member of the Laughing Boys gang, Mykyle Davids, against an earlier ruling made by Judge President John Hlophe calling for his trial to be held at the Western Cape High Court.

Mykyle along with Tyrone Davids, Mikyle Abdullah, Shameeg Matheson, Moenzier January, Malieka Meyer and Moegamat Kamish were set to go on trial earlier this year. They face over 20 charges which include murder. Mikyle objected after Hlophe ordered that following the pre-trials, the actual trial would also be held at the Pollsmoor Court, citing safety concerns.

In his objection raised by his defence lawyer Advocate Bashier Sibda, Mikyle contended that he would not be given a fair trial as Pollsmoor Prison “has a bad reputation, has worldwide notoriety, and the stigma attached to this prison will rub over onto the court hearing.” The state prosecutor said the courtrooms at the High Court are too small to accommodate the large group of accused and the one suitable courtroom was already occupied for the trial of the Terrible Josters gang. However, the bench dismissed the application and ruled that the venue of a trial does not take away the rights of the accused.