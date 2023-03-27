Three Bonteheuwel skollies are set to appear in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court on Monday after being busted with firearms during a weekend raid. The trio were arrested on Friday as cops from Bishop Lavis SAPS under the command of Colonel Muneeb Africa swarmed the streets to quell gang violence.

In the first arrest on Friday shortly after 4pm, officers gathered information about a firearm stored at a residence in Mahogany Street. BUSTED: Bonteheuwel. Spokesperson sergeant Samantha Adonis says as they searched the room they found a Taurus 9mm firearm with two magazines each filled with 10 live 9mm rounds. “They arrested a 39-year-old male who claimed the room belongs to him.

“As the members drove away from the house they heard shots fired and they all responded to the shooting incident. “As they reached what we call the T-block side of Bonteheuwel, they saw a male at a house in Terblans Road who was about to enter the house when he noticed the police. “The members spotted him and saw him place a firearm in front by his pants. And he had another magazine in his pocket.