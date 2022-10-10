A skollie’s girlfriend from New Horizons is back in the mang after she was caught with drugs and counterfeit cash during a raid on her home on Friday.
Just two months ago, she was busted for allegedly luring a teenager to a pella pos where the girl was tortured.
Grassy Park Saps commander Dawood Laing says the 23-year-old vrou, who is the girlfriend of a known thug, was detained on Friday morning as cops found her trying to hide dwelms under her pillow.
She is the girlfriend of Sieraaj Japhta, who was arrested two years ago while driving the stolen vehicle of slain showjumper Meghan Cremer.
In August, she was busted for the kidnapping of a 17-year-old meisie.
At the time, cops revealed that the Six Bobs gang had accused the teen of stealing a bag of tik worth R10 000, and that Japhta’s girlfriend lured her to a pella pos where she was violently attacked with chains and hammers.
Laing says that on Friday morning cops arrived at her New Horizons home, where her tjommie opened the door and was searched.
“The 38-year-old woman was found in possession of one packet of tik and was arrested. During the search officers found the girlfriend laying on her bed with a baby.
“She was wearing a onesie and the officers saw her push something under the pillow when she got up after pretending that she was sleeping,” he adds.
Laing says officers lifted the pillow where they found two bags with mandrax pille and more than R2 000. He says at the station, cops counted the money and found five R100 notes.
“She never gave an explanation about how she came in possession of the counterfeit money but this is a very serious charge and she will appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday,” he explains.