A skollie’s girlfriend from New Horizons is back in the mang after she was caught with drugs and counterfeit cash during a raid on her home on Friday. Just two months ago, she was busted for allegedly luring a teenager to a pella pos where the girl was tortured.

Grassy Park Saps commander Dawood Laing says the 23-year-old vrou, who is the girlfriend of a known thug, was detained on Friday morning as cops found her trying to hide dwelms under her pillow. She is the girlfriend of Sieraaj Japhta, who was arrested two years ago while driving the stolen vehicle of slain showjumper Meghan Cremer. In August, she was busted for the kidnapping of a 17-year-old meisie.

At the time, cops revealed that the Six Bobs gang had accused the teen of stealing a bag of tik worth R10 000, and that Japhta’s girlfriend lured her to a pella pos where she was violently attacked with chains and hammers. Laing says that on Friday morning cops arrived at her New Horizons home, where her tjommie opened the door and was searched. SEIZED: Counterfeit cash and tik worth R10k found. Picture supplied “The 38-year-old woman was found in possession of one packet of tik and was arrested. During the search officers found the girlfriend laying on her bed with a baby.