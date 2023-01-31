Heartless thugs targeted several vehicles in Khayelitsha over the weekend, one being that of the local radio station Zibonele FM. The station’s vehicle was hijacked in the early hours of Sunday morning in Town Two.

Content manager Zweli Nokhatywa says the hijacking took place while the driver was on his way to pick up one of the station’s presenters for the morning shift. “Between four or five guys intercepted the car but the driver was not injured,” Nokhatywa explains. TRY: Zweli Nokhatywa He says the vehicle was recovered hours later.

“The vehicle is damaged, especially the dashboard. It looks like they were looking for the tracker, the rest of the car is fine. “It’s unfortunate that people would do that to us because as a community organisation, we work for the community. “We work quite hard to get to the level where we are, a vehicle like that is to help the people.

“But we won’t stop because of these elements who are doing these types of things.” Police confirm the complainant was driving a Ford minibus on Govan Mbeki Drive in Town Two, Lingelethu West. “Three armed men stopped the vehicle and took control of it. The complainant was tied up and dropped close to Quando Quando after which the suspects fled with the vehicle.