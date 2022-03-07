A Mitchells Plain woman says she lost everything when skollies petrol-bombed her home at the weekend.

Margaret Faro, 61, explains that she heard an explosion in the early hours of Saturday morning and got a fright.

Four informal structures in Kontoer Street were gutted.

“I was up the whole night on Friday and then after 3am, I went to the toilet, just before that I heard something on the roof next door, it sounded like a bomb,” says Margaret.

“Minutes later I heard someone say: Get up, the place is burning.

“I woke my daughter up and her year-old son and told her that the neighbour’s place is burning and the fire will burn our home too.”

RUIN: The Kontoer Street home in Mitchells Plain. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete

She says the Wendy house was already full of smoke.

“We tried to save my clothes and stuff, but the smoke was too much and we left everything in there.

“I am left with nothing now, all my furniture and documents have burned. I don’t know how I will recover anything.

“This was a gang-related arson attack, and I have nothing to do with gangsterism, this has been happening a lot in the area but I never thought I would be affected.

“A few weeks ago they threw a petrol bomb on someone’s roof a few streets away.”

Another victim Camilla Kistan, 53, says the fire killed seven puppies.

“I woke up to go to the toilet and then smelled smoke and then went to wake everyone up and told them that our house was burning,” she says.

“We couldn’t save anything from the fire. My neighbour’s puppies all perished in the fire.

“We tried to put the fire out but the flames were too big, and we watched as our home was destroyed.”

Fire and rescue spokesperson Edward Bosch said: “Just before 4am on Saturday, the City Fire and Rescue service responded to reports of dwellings alight in Kontoer Street, Tafelsig.

“Three fire-fighting vehicles with 12 crew responded. It took firefighters just over 30 minutes to extinguish the fire.

“Four wood and iron structures completely destroyed, two formal dwellings were partially damaged by fire. Thirteen people were displaced and accounted for. No injuries were reported.

“The cause of the fire is undetermined.”

