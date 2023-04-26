Manenberg detectives celebrated a double victory after successful convictions in two separate murder cases. The accused in both cases were sentenced in Wynberg Regional Court.

In the first success, Fahiem Carolus, 30, and his co-accused Luciano Thomas, 30, each received life sentences. Carolus and Thomas were found guilty of a murder which took place in December 2018 during so-called gang peace talks in Heideveld. Manenberg SAPS spokesperson captain Ian Bennett said Carolus and Thomas gathered on an open field behind Rosa Court where peace talks were supposed to happen between opposing gangs.

However, the two had other plans and as soon as the skollies met, they pulled out their guns and fired several shots at the unsuspecting victims. Fabian Adams was killed while his younger brother, Carlo, was seriously injured. Last Thursday, both Carolus and Thomas were sentenced to life in the mang at the Wynberg Regional Court.

In the second case, also in Wynberg Regional Court, 31-year-old Hazart Clayton was found guilty and sentenced to 12 years for murder and eight years for attempted murder. Following a plea bargain agreement, his sentences will run concurrently which means he will serve an effective 12 years in jail. Clayton and three of his co accused pulled up in a white Honda in front of a known drug house in Zuurberg road, Heideveld.

The foursome opened fire, killing Nathier Sydow, 38. Bennett said the deceased was not a member of any gang. “In the plea bargain agreement, Clayton took the blame for the drive-by murder, setting his co-accused free,” adds Bennett.