The Nyanga Police Forum says they hope that a suspected hijacker who tried to rob a cop has learnt his lesson after he was shot. The suspect tried to hijack a detective on New Eisleben Road on Tuesday after 12pm.

CPF secretary Dumisani Qwebe says the man can thank his lucky stars to be alive: “All I have to say to you is that the detectives used Ubuntu because others would have taught the hijacker a lesson the hard way.” When the Daily Voice arrived at the scene, the suspect was in the ambulance, shouting that he didn’t do anything to the detective. “I was just walking by and then I fell next to the bakkie, I did nothing, I’m innocent,” he screamed.

A magazine, filled with ammo, found next to the bakkie apparently belongs to the suspect. A resident said: “On every corner on New Eisleben Road there are these groups of youngsters waiting to pounce on unsuspecting motorists. “Tuesday was no different, they went for the white bakkie, there were two suspects but only one was shot.