A TAFELSIG gunman has been sentenced to 53 years in the mang nearly six years after a horrific shooting that left mense were too bang to testify against him.
Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk says Kirk Daniels was sentenced on Friday thanks to exceptional investigation by Detective Sergeant Bradley Schuurman of the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) who pursued every avenue to secure a conviction.
Van Wyk reports: "Initial reports reveal that on 19 April 2019 at about 6.20pm the victims were at a birthday party in Garcia Street, Tafelsig, when a known male came into the street and started to shoot at the victims.
“Two males were shot and fatally wounded while one was injured. The two victims were declared deceased at the scene by medical personnel while the third victim was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.”
At the time, a video of the men lying in a pool of blood made the rounds on social media.
Van Wyk adds: “Tracing operations were conducted and Kirk Daniels was arrested but the case was later withdrawn against him as witnesses did not want to testify. The accused was then released in 2021. Later the accused was arrested again for possession of firearm."
"On 6 November 2024, the accused was found guilty after three witnesses testified against him.
On Friday, sentencing took place at the Mitchells Plain Regional Court and he was sentenced to eight years on the count one of attempted murder, 15 years on the count two of murder, 15 years on the count three of murder...“