A TAFELSIG gunman has been sentenced to 53 years in the mang nearly six years after a horrific shooting that left mense were too bang to testify against him. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk says Kirk Daniels was sentenced on Friday thanks to exceptional investigation by Detective Sergeant Bradley Schuurman of the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) who pursued every avenue to secure a conviction.

Van Wyk reports: "Initial reports reveal that on 19 April 2019 at about 6.20pm the victims were at a birthday party in Garcia Street, Tafelsig, when a known male came into the street and started to shoot at the victims. “Two males were shot and fatally wounded while one was injured. The two victims were declared deceased at the scene by medical personnel while the third victim was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.” DETERMINED: Detective Sergeant Bradley Schuurman. Picture: supplied At the time, a video of the men lying in a pool of blood made the rounds on social media.