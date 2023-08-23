A single mother living with her two disabled children in Delft is desperate for help after a local skollie allegedly threatened their lives because her eldest son refused to join his gang. The mom of three says “when she dies”, everyone should know who killed her because SAPS is constantly failing her.

Crystallina le Fleur, 43, from The Hague says she and her children are living in fear and are tormented every day. IN WHEELCHAIR: One of Crystallina’s kids. Picture: Marsha Dean She claims that her 18-year-old son had to move out of the house for his own safety, after the skollie, who is known to the Daily Voice, said “hy gaan val”. “He and his friends smoke dagga in front of my stoep and when I speak to them, then they want to sabela. He says my property is his krale so they can smoke if they want,” she explains.

“Me and my children sleep on the floor because we fear that they are going to shoot. “My son was shot on 3 September last year because he didn’t want to join the gang. “He threatened my son in front of me and said next time he is going to take it further, my son won’t be so lucky, next time he is vrek.

“My disabled children can’t even sit outside in the sun then he asks them ‘waar is jou f**ken broer, ek wil hom afhaal’. “I need help, if anything happens to me or my children then he and his group needs to be locked up because I’m tired.” A hartseer Crystallina is planning her son’s matric ball for next month but was told by the skollie that she should plan his funeral instead.

She has opened a case of intimidation and took out an interdict against the skollie. AT HER WITS’ END: Single mom Crystallina le Fleur, 43, from The Hague is scared of a local skurk. Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said: “This office can confirm that a case of intimidation was reported by a 43-year-old female complainant in July 2023. “It is alleged that the son of the complainant went to a shop and found the suspect there. The complainant saw how the suspect lifted his hand to hit her son and she shouted at him and requested what was going on.

“The suspect threatened to kill her and her son. The complainant made a case of intimidation for investigation. No arrests have been made and the case has been withdrawn. “The complainant is requested to make an appointment with the branch commander, Colonel Clive Ontong, if she is dissatisfied with the investigation.” WHATSAPP: From ma to councillor. Crystallina said everywhere she turns for help she finds closed doors, including ward councillor Michelle Adonis.