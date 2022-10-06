Belhar police are investigating a case of murder after a skollie was shot and killed on Tuesday during load shedding. Ricardo Petersen, a member of the Junior Mafias gang, was allegedly killed by two rival Mobster gang members after he switched.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi confirms: “Belhar police responded to a complaint and upon arrival at the scene on the corners of Erica Drive and Buitengracht Street at around 7:50pm, they found the body of a 36-year-old man who sustained gunshot wounds. “The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The motive for the attack is unknown.” KILLED: Gangster Ricardo Petersen According to Ricardo’s sister Wilma, her brother was released from prison on August 27 and leaves behind a 15-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son.

“When he was released from prison, he didn’t want to come live with us, for our protection,” she says. “We didn’t know exactly where he lived, or where he operated because he would not tell us anything. “He was about four months in prison and has been involved in gangsterism for a long time.

“He used to be a member of the Mobsters at first before he switched. “It is heartbreaking because we knew this was going to happen, everyone is taking it swaar, especially my mom because she has asthma. We spoke to him a lot but he would not listen. “Yesterday morning was the first time I saw him since he was released, and also the last time.