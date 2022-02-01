A Manenberg skollie who recruited two teens to join his gang and then had them killed to prevent them from testifying against him, has been sentenced to 60 years in the mang.

Dennis “Danny Boy” Sauls, 37, pleaded guilty to the murders of Enrico Bailey, 15, and Fernando Adams, 16, who were shot dead in Greenturf Road, Hanover Park, in 2020.

SCENE: Enrico, Fernando’s bodies in Hanover Park

On 12 May 2020, residents said they saw a bakkie in the street and after the shots were fired, the bodies of the boys were found.

GUNNED DOWN: Enrico Bailey, 15

During the investigation by the Anti-Gang Unit, it was revealed that both teens had recently joined the Fancy Boys gang after being lured by Danny Boy.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, says in his confession, Danny Boy told the Western Cape High Court that he received an instruction from the Fancy Boys leaders to ensure that the teens were killed, as both had witnessed a murder committed by the gang and there was a fear that they were going to speak out about it.

Along with another skollie named “Za” they picked up the boys and went to Hanover Park at 8pm that day.

He said it was his job to come up with a “strategy” for Za, who would shoot the boys.

“The strategy was that whilst driving back to Manenberg where we all resided, I would pretend that the vehicle stalled for one or another reason and then ask the two deceased, who were seated at the back of the bakkie, to jump off and push the vehicle.

“While the two deceased were pushing the vehicle, that is when Za, who was armed with the firearm provided to us, would get out from the passenger side of the bakkie and shoot both deceased dead,” he said in his confession.

He said Za failed to carry out the hit but he concocted another plan and told Za to pretend he was helping the teens.

He said Za then fired numerous shots and the two of them left Hanover Park and drove back to Manenberg.

Ntabazalila said Za was never caught.

CONFIRM: NPA’s Eric Ntabazalila . Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency/ANA

He said although Za was the one who pulled the trigger, it was done upon Danny Boy’s instruction.

“He was sentenced to life imprisonment for each murder, 10 years imprisonment for illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

“The sentences will run concurrently meaning he will spend the next 25 years in prison.”

Enrico’s mom Sandra, 41, says Danny Boy avoided eye contact with her during the sentencing, “because he was our neighbour and Enrico was like a child to him”.

“I was shocked when I heard Enrico joined the Fancy Boys gang and could not believe that Danny Boy would first recruit and then kill my child like that,” she said.

“I am happy with the sentence but want to warn other parents to be careful about who their child becomes friends with.”

Fernando’s mother was not available for comment yesterday.

[email protected]