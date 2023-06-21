A Manenberg skollie, who tried to kill the cops who arrested him, has been sentenced to seven years in the mang by the Wynberg Regional Court. Just over two years after Kashief Petersen, 23, turned his gun on cops attempting to stop gang violence, he has been successfully prosecuted and sentenced.

Manenberg SAPS commander Sanele Zama said the case dates back to April 2021. “On April 27, 2021 at 1.30pm, SAPS officers were patrolling in Seine Road, Manenberg and came under attack as they confronted three suspects who were randomly firing shots down the road,” Zama said. “They managed to arrest Petersen and he was charged with attempted murder and attack on police.

“The case was investigated by Detective Constable Masixole James and last week, [Petersen] was found guilty and sentenced to seven years direct imprisonment.” In the same week, Zama revealed that James secured another conviction against a gunman who was busted during stop-and-search operations in August last year. “Igsaan Hople, 40, was found guilty for the unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition,” he said.