A Hanover Park skollie, who is accused of killing an innocent young man, is also facing murder charges for another incident. Suleiman “Boytjie” Isaacs, an alleged member of the notorious Dollar Kids gang, is accused of stabbing Tyrese Abrahams, 21, in January this year.

Tyrese was stabbed multiple times and was also beaten with bricks. He died of his injuries in hospital. However, the court heard this week that Isaacs is also facing charges for another murder.

Isaacs was scheduled to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday, but the State prosecutor told Tyrese’s family that he couldn’t appear as he was also due in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court for another murder. MATTER: Athlone Details of this case were not revealed in court. Tyrese’s mom Fiona said this shows that Isaacs was no stranger to crime.

“Suleiman is known to hurt people. This shows people the kind of person he is, known for hurting and destroying lives,” she added. Following the tragic death of Tyrese, Fiona said that she is still struggling to rebuild her life. "I work with children and it brings back memories. He has taken a lot from us, from me... the hopes, plans and dreams I had for my son are all in vain.