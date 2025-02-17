A TAFELSIG gunman has been sentenced to another 15 years in the mang less than a week after he received a 53-year straf at the same court. Kirk Daniels, 30, was slapped with a 15-year sentence at the Mitchells Plain Regional Court last week for firearm-related charges.

This follows an in-depth investigation by Detective Sergeant Bradley Schuurman of the Anti-Gang Unit who pursued every avenue to secure a conviction. Last week, Western Cape cops revealed that Daniels was sentenced for the double murder in Tafelsig nearly six years after a horrific shooting. Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg says Daniels returned to the same court on Thursday where he was klapped with an additional sentence.

OPPIT: Sergeant Bradley Schuurman He reports: “The accused was caught with the firearm in Kardouw Street, Tafelsig on 18 May 2021 during crime prevention operations in the Mitchells Plain area to fight gang violence. “The case was investigated by Schuurman who proved to the court that the firearm was indeed found in Kirk’s possession. “On 13 February, the accused was sentenced to an effective 10 years imprisonment for the possession of a firearm and five years for the illegal possession of ammunition.