A knife-wielding skelm who attacked a Pakistani shop owner for chips and entjies made his first appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Friday. The 30-year-old skollie was bust by Grassy Park police at his home yesterday morning after the owner of the huiswinkel reported him.

Station commander Dawood Laing says the Pakistani man came to the station on Wednesday night to piemp the skelm who took over his winkel by force. “According to the complainant, he was inside his shop in Alida Court on Wednesday at about 6pm when the suspect arrived. The Pakistani shop owner explained to officers that the suspect forced open the door and held him at knife-point as he stole cigarettes and chips and fled the scene,” Laing explained. BUSTED: This man is accused of armed robbery. He said the owner knows the suspect well and on Thursday morning, detectives followed up on leads.