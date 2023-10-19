A dom skollie from Manenberg is dead after he opened fire on a group of Metro cops deployed to quell the ongoing gang violence which has claimed several lives in the area. Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, says the officers were patrolling the streets in response to increasing violence between warring gangs.

“Around 7pm [on Tuesday] officers responded to the sound of gunfire and observed a suspect crouching in Rio Grande Street, while shooting in the direction of his opposition,” he said. RECOVERED: A 9mm CZ pistol. Picture supplied “Metro Police ordered the suspect to lower his weapon but instead the attacker turned his weapon and fired in the direction of the approaching officers. “Metro Police returned fire causing the suspect to run in an attempt to evade custody.”

Smith says the wounded skollie collapsed and officers called for medical assistance. The 35-year-old was declared dead a short while later. Smith says a 9mm CZ pistol was recovered from the scene with the serial number removed, along with six rounds of ammunition within the high-capacity magazine. “Even as this horror scene was unfolding, our members were needing to call for additional support in another hotspot area, that of Lavender Hill.