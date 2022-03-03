A group of construction workers is recovering in hospital after they were shot in New Horizons on Tuesday morning.

In a twist, cops have revealed that two of the workers are gang members employed to work on the turf of their rivals when they came under fire from the Six Bobs gang.

Grassy Park station commander, Colonel Dawood Laing, says cops were called to the scene in Dollarbird Road shortly after noon.

“There were three construction workers in the truck but two of them are Ghetto Kids from Hanover Park,” he says.

“According to the information received, the truck was standing still when a maroon Toyota Tazz pulled up and the occupants fired multiple shots at the construction truck, injuring all three.”

Laing says they were taken to hospital but during the investigation, it was revealed that two of them were known skollies.

“One of the two is actually the son of one of the leaders of the Ghettos and the Six Bobs spotted them and opened fire.

“The 42-year-old driver is the only innocent person in the attack and all are recovering in hospital.

“At this stage no arrests have been made.”

Laing says in recent weeks, the Six Bobs and Ghetto Kids have been embroiled in a fight after an alleged drug merchant was gunned down in Hanover Park.

“The mert’s name was Dimpie and he was trading for years in the Ghetto turf but getting his stock from the Six Bobs.

“It is believed that he was taken out by the Ghettos and since then there has been shooting.”

[email protected]