A well-known troublemaker in Parkwood was arrested after he allegedly robbed a local takeaway store. According to Grassy Park station commander Dawood Laing, the suspect is an alleged member of the Six Bobs gang.

“On Wednesday I got a complaint about the community assaulting the guy at the building,” Laing explained. “When we got to the scene, there were two gentlemen with the suspect in the vehicle, apparently his own gang members also assaulted him and took the gun from him.” Laing adds that the suspect approached a takeaway store and went inside and asked for polony, but when the lady behind the counter said that they cannot do that, he allegedly became angry.

“He sat on one of the chairs and kept looking at her, she became worried and reached for her phone. “He then demanded her phone and she said no. The gangster then took out his firearm and asked her for the store’s money. “When she said there wasn’t any money, he took her purse. Just as he left, she saw the store owner and informed him about what happened, he alerted the community who caught the guy,” Laing said.